Chelan PUD Commissioners To Be Part Of Visioning Kickoff

The Chelan County Public Utility District's (PUD) Board of Commissioners will be taking part in a Strategic Visioning Kickoff event tomorrow (Tuesday, April 23).

PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, says the event is part of a year-long effort.

"The process that we're going through this year is a fifty-year visioning, so we're trying to figure out what the energy needs of Chelan County going to look like fifty years from now."

Hansen says the event will also involve the PUD's key stakeholders and is the second part of the overall visioning process.

"We kicked it off with staff, now we're moving to community leaders and key stakeholders. In July, we're going to have an opportunity for the public to weigh in."

The event take place at 10 a.m. at the Pybus Events Center.