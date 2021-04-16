‘Cider Dogs’ this Saturday

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is inviting local cider lovers and their four-legged friends to take in some sunshine at their Cider Dogs event this Saturday.

Communications Officer Renee Parkins said the event starts at 1:00 pm at the Union Hill Cider Company in East Wenatchee.

"Union Hill Cider Company is so generous that they're donating 20% of their proceeds that day to help care for the animals at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society," explained Parkins.

Parkins added there will be live music, a food truck, doggie door prizes, a raffle and more.