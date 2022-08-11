City of East Wenatchee to Start Fixing Stormwater Issues on Grant Road

The City of East Wenatchee is looking towards fixing Grant Road’s stormwater issues, with the addition of another stormwater facility.

The city is contracting RH2 engineering to design the Grant Road Water Quality Retrofit project, hoping to tackle the high amount of traffic pollution and upgrade the undersized mainline.

The Department of Ecology awarded the city $858,500, with the city adding an additional $142,034 to the construction budget.

The city currently owns a vacant parcel on the corner of Highline and Pace Drives, which could be the new home of a small stormwater facility.

Water from Grant Road along Eastmont to Kentucky would be sent to the proposed facility.

Excess stormwater would enter the existing stormwater system on Highline Drive and enter larger ponds alongside 3rd St. SE.

The undersized mainline may have played a factor in the erosion of Grant Road back in 2021, after a failed stormline started eroding the road.

Construction is projected to start sometime in 2023.