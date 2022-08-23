Crews Strengthening Lines on White River and Irving Peak Fires

There was no update to the acreage burned by the White River and Irving Peak fires Tuesday, although fire officials believe the Irving Peak fire grew in size.

Both fires are burning roughly 14 miles northwest of Plain, Washington.

Northwest Team 7 Spokesperson Don Ferguson said over 2,000 acres have burned so far, although the flames are reportedly not pushing towards any houses, roads or fire lines.

Fire crews are continuing to strengthen their lines, using multiple chipping methods. Both fires are 1% contained.

"All of us are pretty anxious to actually get line in." Ferguson said, "When we get to a place when we can actually put a fire line around the fire that will be good."

About 600 personnel or working the fire.

Ferguson believes there is a 75% chance a season-ending weather even will occur in September that would put out the fires.

All evacuations by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office remain unchanged.