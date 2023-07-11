Damaged Portion Of US 2 To Have Extended Single Lane Passage

A two mile stretch of U.S. Highway 2 in the Waterville Plateau will have single lane passage for an extended period of time.

Flash flooding conditions Monday led to a major mudslide that took large chunks out of the roadway and uprooted a long section of the eastbound guardrail.

State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says it's hard to overstate the damage that'll need to be repaired.

"The eastbound lane is gone, completely eroded away," said Weber. "So, that's gone and a lot of the guardrail in the area. It's going to be a big job."

U.S. 2 through a portion of Moses Coulee is only open to a single lane of flagger controlled traffic and a pilot car.

There's no estimate of when the road will be fully repaired.

Weber says it definitely won't be an overnight fix.

"I stopped by on the way down and just, kind of, took a look at the area and took a few pictures and talked to the crew," Weber. "And their eyes were just big. It's a pretty significant deal."

There are no detours set up at this time. Weber said traffic would be delayed about five minutes getting through the area, although it could take longer during peak travel times.

The actual lane reduction is between mile marker 167 and 169 on U.S. 2 in Douglas County.

The portion of the roadway with the biggest damage took out the eastbound lane and the westbound upslope passing lane, leaving one westbound lane passable.

The road was closed off between SR 172 and SR 17 during the flash flooding vent,