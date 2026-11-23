A Grant County man is dead following a single-vehicle accident on Sunday morning.

Authorities say it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 19000 block of Frontage Road near George when a sedan driven by 22-year-old Gustavo Cortes-Sanchez lost control and rolled.

Cortez-Sanchez was ejected during the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say they found evidence of recently-consumed intoxicants inside Sanchez's vehicle and are blaming the accident on excessive speed and distracted driving, as well as possible impairment.

The wreck blocked local traffic in the area for roughly six hours.