Deputies Combing Eastern Washington for Escaped Inmate

Lincoln County deputies in Eastern Washington are informing the public about an escaped inmate.

They report 37-year-old Cody Magruder had escaped from the county jail in Davenport at around 8:30pm Monday.

Magruder was described as 6'05", 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and possibly wearing orange striped pants and a brown t-shirt.

Deputies first asked people in southeast Davenport to stay in their homes as the searched the area with K9s, and then made the same announcement for the town of Reardan.

The public has been advised not to approach Magruder, but call 9-1-1 if they spot him.