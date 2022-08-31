Drunk Driver Crashes Into House Near Moses Lake

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a house in the Larson Community near Moses Lake Wednesday morning.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said the unnamed male suspect ran through a stop sign around 11:30 am before going over a curb, traveling across a lawn and smashing into the duplex.

"This is a good example of why you shouldn't be driving under the influence." Foreman said, "If you decide to drink, have a designated driver or call a cab."

Nobody inside of the house was injured.

The suspect reportedly suffered minor injuries. He was cleared by an EMT at the scene and eventually transported to the Grant County Jail under suspicion of DUI.