DUI Suspect Allegedly Flees Earlier Crash, Starts Fire in Second Crash

A man suspected in a hit and run crash in Moses Lake Thursday reportedly caused another accident and a small fire a short time later.

Moses Lake Police Captain Dave Sands said the unnamed man was involved in a hit and run accident on Kittelson Road near Highway 17 in the mid-afternoon.

The suspect allegedly fled in his car westbound on I-90.

"A short time later dispatch began sending resources to the Dodson Road I-90 off ramp where the suspect vehicle had actually rolled and was on fire," said Sands.

The off ramp was closed temporarily as the fire spread to nearby grass. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished. Flames could be seen rising from the suspect's car and it appeared to be a total loss.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was arrested for DUI by the Washington State Patrol, although he will likely face hit and run charges as well.