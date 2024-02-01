East Wenatchee Man Found Dead Of Apparent Gunshot Wound

Douglas County deputies are looking for suspects after a man was found dead early Thursday morning with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The 35-year-old East Wenatchee man, who has not been identified, was found shortly after midnight near a vehicle on the 1700 block of Rock Island Road.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death as an active homicide investigation, according to Sheriff Morris.

The area around Rock Island Road and South Kentucky Avenue was closed for several hours while sheriff's detectives and State Patrol troopers investigated on the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call Detective Taylor Melton at 509-888-6822.