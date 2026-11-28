The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a man has died as a result of a gunshot wound early Friday.

Sheriff Tyler Caille says officials at Central Washington Hospital reported a man was dropped off at the emergency room just before 3:30am on Friday morning. RiverCom 911 dispatch notified Sheriff's Deputies that the victim was dropped off at the emergency room in a private vehicle from a residence in the 3200 block of NW Empire Avenue in East Wenatchee.

Caille says deputies responded to the home to determine if there were any additional victims and to investigate the shooting.

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Detectives learned the 19-year-old victim was at a gathering where individuals were drinking alcohol and handling firearms, according to a sheriff's department news release.

The investigation found that 19-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez-Bustos of East Wenatchee has allegedly pointed a handgun at 19-year-old Xavien D. Elias of East Wenatchee and intentionally pulled the trigger, believing the firearm was unloaded. Elias suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in the chest.

Emergency room physicians in Wenatchee treated Elias, but due to the severity of his wound, he was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died as a result of his injury.

Caille says based on witness statements, physical evidence, and admissions made during interviews, detectives arrested Sanchez-Bustos for first-degree manslaughter. He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center in Wenatchee.

Sheriff Caille thanked partner agencies, the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, RiverCom Dispatch, and the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team, who assisted on the incident.