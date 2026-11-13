A temporary roundabout in East Wenatchee at Baker Avenue and 9th Street has been removed, and the intersection is now a two-way stop for motorists crossing 9th Street on Baker at the intersection

A roundabout was temporarily in place to accommodate additional vehicle traffic during water main improvements by the East Wenatchee Water District that detoured additional traffic volume onto Baker Street.

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East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford is reminding drivers of the revision and to be aware that a complete stop is necessary and to yield to traffic on 9th Street

The city has studied whether the intersection is large enough for a permanent roundabout, but Ceawford said the necessary land acquisition costs would push the total cost to about $4 million to complete. The mayor said the city is eventually planning a traffic signal, which is a cheaper option, at approximately $1.8 million

READ MORE: East Wenatchee Road Closure on S.R. 28