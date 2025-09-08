Douglas County prosecutors charged a former Eastmont School District janitor with four counts of sexual abuse crimes against a student.

Arrest and Charges

Get our free mobile app

According to court documents, East Wenatchee police arrested 51-year-old Michael Vanhousen in August 2023 on suspicion of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student at school during school hours and off-campus.

Background of Alleged Abuse

At the time of his arrest, police said Vanhousen carried a pattern with the student at the Sterling Junior High on and off school grounds in late 2022.

Douglas County prosecutors initially declined to file charges, and Vanhousen walked free but resigned from his position.

Prosecutor Action in 2025

In late August of this year, Douglas County prosecutor Sean Lewis filed four charges against Vanhousen - two counts of third-degree child rape, and two counts of third-degree child molestation.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison if Vanhousen is convicted.