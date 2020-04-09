Eastmont S.D. Adjusts to District Wide Remote Learning

Eastmont School District, like schools across the country, are adapting to distance learning, however the school district is not completely in uncharted waters.

"Distance learning is something Eastmont has done for a small population of our students," said Superintendent Garn Christensen. "We've had it in place at our high school for several years and has been offered to students that had various situations that did make them unable to participate in traditional learning."

The statewide school closures allowed the school district to expand the remote learning system to the entire district - which wasn't anticipated to be done this year, but a goal of the district's to accomplish eventually.

"Last year, we designated a person and slowly growing a program called 'Home Field' and we've taken pieces of that, pieces of our Opportunity program," said Christensen. "We've put it into remote learning and it's available for all students K-12."

Remote learning went active Monday, April 6. According to Christensen, the district is continuing to ensure there is distribution of technology and connectivity at all of the students' homes. If that doesn't work for individual students, there will be paper and pencil activities provided.

"It's been a huge change in a very short time. It's going okay, at the same time I would invite anyone who has ever done an online course...to think about what that would be like with 20-30 students who are all trying to do those same things. It's a very difficult task," said Christensen.

Christensen urges Eastmont families to check the district's website and under the link under 'Remote Learning' there is activities and instructions. Information for contacts is also provided if there are questions or concerns.