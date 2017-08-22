Fatal Accident Claims Life of 78-Year-Old Coulee City Man

A fatal motorcycle crash closed SR17 Northbound between Coulee City and Soap Lake. The accident happened early Monday afternoon at Mile Post 89 near the Sun Lakes Rest Area closing the road for several hours. Washington State Patrol says 78-year-old Benjamin Coates from Coulee City was driving his Harley southbound when he passed three vehicles in a no-passing zone approaching a curve. When he moved back into the southbound lane he lost control and struck a rock wall. The investigation is ongoing.