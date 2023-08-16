Fire By Lake Wenatchee Expected To Grow, Nearby Closures In Place

Fire crews in the Okaogan Wenatchee National Forest are expecting major activity and growth of a fire near Lake Wenatchee over the next 3-5 days.

The Airplane Lake Fire is now burning 900 acres and producing a lot of smoke, and is expected to continue doing so until hot weather and high winds moderate by Sunday.

The forest service has closed several trails and campgrounds in the immediate area of the fire, and Chelan County has issued Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation notices for the forest service section of White River Road.

The Airplane Lake Fire is located 22 miles northwest of Leavenworth.

Crews are using a confinement strategy to contain the fire, using natural features such as rock escarpments, wet drainage bottoms and old fire scars.

It's burning on the northeastern portion of Mt. Saul in the White River drainage.

Areas in the immediate area that have been closed by the forest service include the White River Trail, Boulder Creek Trail, Indian Creek Trail, White River Rd beyond Tall Timbers, White River Falls Campground, and Grasshopper Meadows Campground.