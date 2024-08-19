Fire Heavily Damages East Wenatchee Home
An East Wenatchee residence has heavy damage from a fire.
The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says it was sent to a house fire in the 400 block of Neptune Ave. at 2:11 pm Sunday, where fire was venting out the front window of the living room.
The fire heavily damaged the living room, and the movement of heat also damaged the kitchen.
The other rooms in the home were saved.
The department reports a cat died in the fire.
Fire chief Brian Brett said the fire was likely caused by an unattended candle burning while the occupants were doing yard work.
No other injuries were reported.
