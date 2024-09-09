Update 2:22 p.m.: Nahahum Canyon Rd. is closed at the 8600 block. Only local traffic is permitted. Chelan County Emergency Management asks that people stay away unless they own property in the immediate area.

Update 12:45 p.m.: According to Chelan County Emergency Management, Tillicum Riders, an equestrian riding club in Cashmere, is willing to house large animals impacted by the fire. Tillicum is located at 123 Kimber Rd.

The club says it has room enough for horses and possibly sheep.

Click here to access the Chelan County Emergency Incidents map - helpful for monitoring evacuation orders in affected areas.

Update 12:04 p.m: The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation order for Nahahum Canyon.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 2 Fire Evacuation for Nahahum Canyon. The affected area is Nahahum Canyon Road to Mile Post 4 up to Wynnie Lane

ORIGINAL POST

Residents in Nahahum Canyon near Cashmere are currently under a Level 1 evacuation notice due to a brush fire that sparked earlier this morning.

The blaze, which was first reported at around 9:20 a.m., ignited in a structure and spread to several parked vehicles and surrounding vegetation.

Several agencies are responding to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for further updates throughout the day.