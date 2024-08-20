Fire Spreading West Of Chelan Near Columbia River

A wind driven brushfire near the Columbia River west of Chelan has been spreading quickly this afternoon.

The fire on the southwest side of Chelan Butte off of Stayman Flats Road was elevated to 3 alarms shortly after 3 pm.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for Hawks Meadow Road. Level 1 evacuations are in place for Staymon Flats Road and Downey Canyon Road.

Multiple fire departments from around the area have been called to the scene. They include Chelan Fire and Rescue, Entiat Fire and Manson Fire among other agencies.

The fire was reported to have started at 1:45 pm Tuesday.

There are reports of people stopping to look at the fire causing a backup U.S. Hwy. 97 in the area.