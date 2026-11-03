With the midterm election day across America, and voters heading to the polls are factoring in the price of gasoline, but drivers are actually seeing slightly lower gas prices.

Triple-A puts the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded at four dollars and 14 cents. That's down a couple cents from yesterday and 12 cents cheaper than a week ago. Zoom out to one year ago, however, and average prices at the pump were hovering just north of three bucks a gallon.

Four states in the nation are seeing prices above five dollars: California, where it's more expensive than anywhere else in the nation; Washington state; Nevada; and Hawaii.

Drivers in North Carolina are paying the least at three-38 a gallon.

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