Voters And Gas Prices: The Price At The Pump Is On The Ballot
With the midterm election day across America, and voters heading to the polls are factoring in the price of gasoline, but drivers are actually seeing slightly lower gas prices.
Triple-A puts the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded at four dollars and 14 cents. That's down a couple cents from yesterday and 12 cents cheaper than a week ago. Zoom out to one year ago, however, and average prices at the pump were hovering just north of three bucks a gallon.
Four states in the nation are seeing prices above five dollars: California, where it's more expensive than anywhere else in the nation; Washington state; Nevada; and Hawaii.
Drivers in North Carolina are paying the least at three-38 a gallon.
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Gas Prices Around The World
Gas prices are impacting people all around the world. Kiglinger published a report in early June that shows how expensive it is to fill up in other countries.
Gallery Credit: troy dunken