A crowdfunding campaign is underway for the children of a deceased Soap Lake woman, as well as their caregiver.

39-year-old Jessica Oelke was killed in a Thursday evening collision on SR 28. According to the Washington State Patrol, Oelke collided with a utility pole after being struck by 59-year-old George Martin of Moses Lake.

Oelke's four children have been entrusted to the care of her best friend, Samantha Wood.

"They will need some help with groceries and other necessities as well as funeral expenses," writes Brette Gordillo in a GoFundMe post. Gordillo, of East Wenatchee, explains by way of introduction that she is good friends with Wood.

"This is a hard time for them all and anything is appreciated. Jessica was such a beautiful soul and will be missed immensely." As of this writing, Gordillo is just a few thousand shy of her goal ($18,000).

Click here to donate.