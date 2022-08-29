Grant County Deputies Looking For Domestic Violence Suspect

Grant County deputies are looking for a domestic violence suspect they say ran away from the scene Monday afternoon.

Deputies and sheriff’s K9 were searching an area one mile north of Ephrata along State Route 28 at Desert Villa mobile home park.

The suspect is described as a white man who is 6'3'', 210 pounds and wearing a black tank top.

Deputies are asking people in the area to call MACC Dispatch in Grant County if they see the suspect - 509-762-1160.