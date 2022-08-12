Grant PUD Considering Critical Fixes Needed at Wanapum Dam

The Grant County PUD is looking at bids to repair or replace a critical piece of infrastructure at the Wanapum Dam.

The dam's recent failure of a safety test is linked to erosion of a part known as an embankment.

The embankment is a critical piece that connects the concrete portion of the dam to the shoreline.

Grant PUD commissioners will select one of four bids for a 10-year $15 million contract to repair and/or replace the embankment piece.

The dam was built in the early1960s with technology that was state of the art at the time,

The PUD says it's following federal procedures and requirements for operations at the dam.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a contract to make the needed fixes at the dam at their Aug. 23 meeting at Grant PUD's Ephrata Headquarters.

A release from the PUD says work is already underway downriver to build a concrete wall just inland and parallel to the dam's existing earthen embankment on the Yakima County side of Priest Rapids Dam.

The $54 million project is also a federal dam-safety requirement to ensure seismic stability.

There's also a requirement for seismic stability with fixes being made at the Wanapum Dam.