Haunted Museum Returns to the Wenatchee Valley

Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center and Haunted in Washington will convert the museum into historic wellness sanitarium for the Haunted Museum annual event. Tickets are available in time slots for $30 for two people and $12 at the door for each additional person in the party up to 6 people in total.

"It's the same traditional haunt we've done in the past, it's an interactive haunted house experience with jump scares and special effect," said Ashley Sinner, outreach coordinator. "It's a really fun, spooky time at the museum."

This event is not recommended for children under 13 years old and will require a signed permission slip from guardians for those younger than 13 years old.