The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane has issued a High Wind Watch for portions of North Central and Eastern Washington.

Meteorologists with NWS are predicting southwesterly winds from 25-40 mph with gusts of 50-65 mph for areas including the Wenatchee and Okanogan Valleys, the Waterville Plateau, and all of the Columbia Basin, along with parts of the Palouse region and Northeastern Washington.

Some of the towns and cities which are expected to be impacted by the blustery conditions are Wenatchee; East Wenatchee; Waterville; Entiat; Leavenworth; Cashmere; Brewster; Bridgeport; Okanogan; Omak; Tonasket; Quincy; Ephrata; Soap Lake; Moses Lake; Mattawa; Royal City; Othello; Odessa; Ritzville; Grand Coulee; and Republic.

Forecasters say the winds could be strong enough to blow down trees and power lines and cause other widespread damage and safety concerns.

Motorists in the Columbia Basin are also being advised to remain vigilant for the possibility of reduced visibilities due to blowing dust, and officials add that travel may be difficult or even potentially hazardous for high profile vehicles like large trucks.

The Watch is currently scheduled to go into effect at 8 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, March 11) and expire at 11 a.m. the following day (Thursday, March 12).