The results of an autopsy on an out-of-state woman who died while hiking in the Enchantments area near Leavenworth with her husband in September have been released.

The Chelan County Coroner's Office says the death of 45-year-old Cybil Claborn of Oklahoma City, Okla. was accidental, and caused by hypothermia due to environmental exposure.

Claborn and her husband had been hiking in the popular tourist destination on Sept. 13 when they became stranded in the "core zone" of the Enchantments.

A distress call from the couple to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office indicated that Calborn had become immobilized and her husband was unable to carry her out.

Sheriff's officials said the pair made their call for help from an elevation of between 7,000-8,000 feet about 8-10 miles from the trailhead, and that the area had been inundated by a significant amount of snowfall throughout the day.

The couple also reported that their clothing had become completely soaked and they were not in possession of any gear to weather the persistent storm or camp in the area overnight.

A short time later, the man communicated to the Sheriff's Office that Claborn was under an emergency blanket in up to two feet of snowfall, and rescue crews determined the best mode for retrieving the couple would be through the use of a helicopter when weather conditions improved.

However, given the state of the couple's distress and the deteriorating conditions, a team of ground rescuers from Chelan County Mountain Rescue was quickly assembled and dispatched to the location.

While the terrestrial crews were en route, a U.S. Army helicopter was launched out of Yakima at around 8 p.m., but was unable to fly into the Enchantments area due to persistently-unfavorable weather conditions.

The helicopter tried a second time to reach the couple at around 10:50 p.m., but was once again unsuccessful due to the weather, and ground rescuers finally reached the pair at around early the next morning.

Upon their arrival at the scene, they discovered Claborn deceased, while her husband was suffering from severe hypothermia.

Crews were able to warm the man inside a tent and a helicopter was finally able to reach the location later in the morning to retrieve him.

He was flown to the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery and transferred to a waiting ambulance for transport to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth for further treatment.

Later that same morning, the Sheriff's Office ordered an additional flight to recover Claborn's body.

The incident punctuated another busy spring and summer season in the Enchantments for rescues and recovery missions.