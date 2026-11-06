Man Jailed For Assault, Threats To Kill Following Moses Lake Home Invasion

A Grant County man has been apprehended, three days after police say assaulted two people during a home invasion in Moses Lake.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to reports of a possible kidnapping at a residence on South Beaumont Drive on Nov. 1.

Officials say a subsequent investigation uncovered evidence that during the incident, 25-year-old Kyle J. Wallo of Moses Lake held a knife to a woman's throat and pepper-sprayed a male subject at the location.

Wallo was tracked down by members of the Moses Lake Tactical Response Team on Wednesday (Nov. 4) and arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of felony harassment (threats to kill).

Authorities say they may also forward a recommendation for additional charges of robbery and kidnapping to the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Court documents indicate Wallo may have committed the crimes in order to achieve credibility with another person who is involved in ongoing criminal activity.