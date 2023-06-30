Hydration Hacks: Helping You Thrive in Triple Digit Summer Heat

Our bodies, mind and soul do better when we’re properly hydrated. How much water should we consume? The traditional answer is that: adults should drink six to eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day.

The truth is research shows that we need more than the traditional 8 glasses of 8 ounces a day. Women require 11 glasses, while men need at least 15 servings.

If consuming that much water seems like something you won’t be able to achieve, I have good news. A recent research study suggests that we should eat 20 percent of our daily water intake.

Great examples of this include:

Soup

Yogurt

Oatmeal

Summer-friendly fruits

Vegetables

All the above can also help hydrate you and help you thrive when insane triple digit heat arrives.

Here are the all-stars fruits and veggies that can help you stay hydrated year round

1 - Watermelon

In the world of thirst quenchers, watermelon is an all world all-star! Watermelon contains 92% water! It also contains some great electrolytes like: Salt, calcium and magnesium plus potassium, vitamin A and vitamin C. We're so fortunate to have lots of fresh tasty watermelon here in North Central Washington.

2 - Celery

This often overlooked veggie contains even more water than watermelon, with a whopping 95%! It is also high in fiber and rich in minerals including potassium and vitamin K. I love eating them with peanut butter. Yum.

3 - Cucumbers

The water content meter keeps going up on this list. Cucumbers contain slightly more water than celery at 96%. They have high amounts of vitamin K, vitamin B6 and iron.

4 - Strawberries

These are a great sweet treat perfect for staying hydrated. They are 92% water and are full of great fiber and vitamin C.

5 - Lettuce

Iceberg lettuce is 96% water, and tastes great on your sandwich! My favorite varieties of lettuce are romaine and spinach - and help you hydrate! You can also use lettuce in a great tasting salad.

There are couple of ways to check if you’re getting enough water

* Checking your urine. A properly hydrated person has pale yellow pee. Anything darker than that, drink more water.

* Another indicator is If you’re not using the bathroom every hour, you’re not drinking enough. We hope this inspires you to get more fluids in your system this summer and year round.

