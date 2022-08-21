Increased Thunderstorm Activity for the Cascades

There may be multiple rounds of thunderstorms and rainfall near the Cascades starting Monday afternoon.

On August 22, thunderstorms will reach the eastern region of Moses Lake towards Idaho in the morning and then more storms north of Omak in the afternoon.

There may be flash flooding in the Cascades on Monday and scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon that could start new wildfires.

Areas outside of the Cascade area may receive rainfall, however that depends on proximity to the north Cascades.

Wind is forecasted to be erratic, with speeds hovering around 20-35 miles per hour.

Thunderstorms should taper off by Thursday afternoon, however there may be thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon at the latest.

Temperatures are in the mid to high 90s but remain above the national average.