Investigation Concludes Red Apple Fire Started on Road by Orchard, Not Burn Pile

The cause of last month's Red Apple Fire north of Wenatchee is still not known, but an illegal burn has been ruled out.

A state Department of Natural Resources investigator has determined the fire did not start at a burn pile as originally thought, but was ignited 60 feet to the north.

Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb says it was likely started near an orchard where motorcycles, four wheelers and tractors had passed by.

"It could have been something that came out of the exhaust, a particle of carbon," said Plumb. "Or it could have been a stalk of grass or seed pods that might have been up against a muffler, or an engine that got hot and burned and dropped out in that particular locations."

Plumb says the investigator and his supervisor were fairly certain the fire started on a road next to the orchard, and then burned through brush, eventually consuming the burn pile.

He said a photo of the fire posted to Facebook shortly after it began led to suspicions it was the result of an illegal burn

The fire burned more than 12,000 acres and threatened 1,500 hundreds homes in Sunnyslope that were placed on varying levels of evacuation.

No homes were lost, but five outbuildings were damaged.