Is it illegal to sleep in your car in Washinton State? 

It can be hard for many RVers to make a short-notice reservation at an RV park. So, the question arises, are you able to sleep in a car or an RV without breaking the law?

Sleeping in your car overnight is illegal in 29 states. But if you know where to go, you can often get around these laws and get a good night’s rest.

Some states allow you to park for a few hours during the day to catch a few zzz’s. Be sure to stay updated on the laws of your state.

Where Overnight Parking Isn’t Allowed

Alabama | California

Colorado | Connecticut

Delaware | Florida

Georgia | Hawaii

Illinois | Indiana

Kentucky | Louisiana

Maine | Maryland

Massachusetts | Michigan

Minnesota | Nebraska

New Hampshire | New York

North Carolina | Pennsylvania

South Carolina | South Dakota

So now Let’s take a look at where you can legally and safely park your vehicle or RV overnight.

Alaska – Depends on the town

Arizona | Arkansas – for safety only

Idaho – 10 hour limit | Iowa – for emergency only

Kansas – one night only | Mississippi

Missouri | Montana

Nevada – 24 hour limit | New Jersey – in some places

New Mexico – 24 hour limit | North Dakota

Ohio – RVs allowed, no cars | Oklahoma

Oregon- 12 hour limit | Rhode Island

Texas | Washington- 8 hour limit

West Virginia | Wyoming- for safety only

Where Can You Sleep In Your Car Legally?

Casinos

Casinos are one of the best places to stay overnight in a lot of different states.

Many of them openly welcoming RVers and people sleeping in their car overnight since they can potentially get you to come in and spend money.

Since security is keeping a close eye on the parking lots you won’t have to worry about any safety issues and if there’s an emergency you can run inside.

Call ahead and make sure they’re alright with you staying so you don’t encounter a nasty surprise!

Rest Stops

Many people think of rest stops first when they think about needing to sleep while out on the road, and it’s for a good reason. Rest stops are the best option overall if you’re near one.

Just remember some rest stops do have operation hours, so it’s a good idea to check google maps for your nearest rest stop and make sure it’s still open when you need to stop.

In my view it’s better to get lots of rest before you travel but, if you have to stop and sleep, do it smart.