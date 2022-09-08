Is Prince Charles the King of England Now? Here’s What Happens After the Queen’s Death

After news broke Thursday (Sept. 8) that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, many questions remain about what comes next, including who is next in line for the throne and when the late queen's funeral will be held.

Below, here's everything we know about what happens next following the queen's death.

What Is Operation London Bridge?

According to The Guardian, Operation London Bridge is the code phrase for Queen Elizabeth II's death, used to alert key officials about the queen's passing prior to the public.

Reportedly, once Operation London Bridge was enacted, the queen's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, contacted the prime minister and gave the code phrase, signaling the queen's death.

From there, the code was likely sent to "the 15 governments outside the UK where the Queen is also the head of state, and the 36 other nations of the Commonwealth for whom she has served as a symbolic figurehead."

There have been other code phrases used over the course of history, however, Operation London Bridge is specific to Queen Elizabeth II. The previous code phrase for a royal death was Hyde Park Corner, which was used for Queen Elizabeth II's father King George VI, who died in 1952.

When and Where Will Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Take Place?

Queen Elizabeth II's death will be followed by a period of 10 days of national mourning.

Her casket will reportedly be taken to Waverley Station and transported on the Royal Train to London.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will likely take place at Westminster Abbey, followed by a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

According to The Independent, since the queen passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the Scottish Parliament will be suspended and 36 hours will be given to prepare for a motion of condolence.

Who Is Next in Line to the Throne?

Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Charles, now King Charles III, will take the throne now that his mother has passed away. He is the oldest of Queen Elizabeth's four children and is the longest-serving heir in British history.

Following the queen's passing, King Charles III released a statement mourning the death of his mother. It reads:

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

See below via Instagram:

Is Prince Charles the King of England Now?

Yes, Prince Charles is now officially King Charles III per Clarence House via The New York Times.

However, the king won't wear the crown until his coronation, which likely won't take place for a year following the queen's passing.

His wife Camilla will now be known as queen consort, the wife of a reigning king who shares his social rank but not his power over the military. However, she could be crowned queen if King Charles III wishes.

What Is the New Line of Succession?

The new line of succession to the throne is: King Charles III's son Prince William, 40; Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, 9; Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte, 7; Prince William's youngest son, Prince Louis, 4; and finally Prince Harry, 37.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Life in Photos From her childhood as a princess to her historic Platinum Jubilee, revisit some of the late Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable moments throughout her life.