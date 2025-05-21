Don’t Feed the Wildlife: New WA Rules You Need to Know

It's now ILLEGAL to feed deer, elk, and moose in Washington.

In an effort to keep wildlife healthy, the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife recently adopted new rules to protect the animals from disease.

Canva Canva loading...

According to the 2025 Hunting Regulations, WDFW approved the rule prohibiting feeding deer, elk, and moose in the state. This includes the use of salt blocks,

distributing grain, hay, fruit, or other bait intended to lure animals.

The Rule Was Approved to Stop the Spread of Disease.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is fatal in deer, elk, moose, and other species. CWD was first detected in Washington in 2024. There is no treatment or cure for CWD. It's sometimes referred to as zombie deer disease. It's ALWAYS fatal in infected animals.

It's Illegal to Feed Any Other Washington Wildlife If:

Canva Canva loading...

It causes deer, elk or moose to gather or congregate in an area. If you have a bird feeder or other items on your property attracting the deer, elk, or moose, you're advised to remove them to help stop the spread of CWD and other diseases. Violations of the ban may be subject to penalties.

Explore Other Alternatives to Support Wildlife in Washington.

There are many ways to support wildlife without providing food sources. WDFW's Habitat at Home program has tips to support these magnificent animas where you live and work.

READ MORE: If You See Purple Paint on a Tree in WA, Turn Around Now!

Get our free mobile app

If you see a sick, injured or dead animal, report it to WDFW by using the online reporting page.

Safe Viewing of Wildlife in Washington:

It’s important to always observe wildlife from a distance and to not do anything to influence the animal’s natural behaviors. Wildlife viewing is most special when you have the chance to see the animal acting exactly how it would naturally, as if you weren’t even there.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval