FBI Warning to Washingtonians: “Block These 5 Numbers Immediately”

As we get closer to the Christmas holiday scammers are working overtime.

Scammers are getting smarter and more aggressive at their craft, which is getting YOUR money. According to Been Verified, text scam messages are the most common. Especially during the holiday season, scammers know that people are expecting deliveries. They're hoping you'll take the bait and respond to their text about your "final notice about your delivery..."

NEVER click on a suspicious link or call a phone number with an URGENT message.

The Top 5 scam and spam phone numbers NEVER to respond to are:

(863) 532-7969 - This Florida number is targeting folks with debit cards, claiming your debit card account is frozen. They demand that you call immdediately.

(858) 605-9622 - Bank Account temporarily ON HOLD! Call now

Users reported this text-based scam from this number that namechecks a variety of brand name banks such as PNC, Chase and Wells Fargo. The scam text reads: (Bank name): ACCNT #5674 temporarily ON HOLD! Your security is our priority. Call now: (858) 605-9622 (Do Not Disregard!)

(469) 709-7630 - People report getting a text mentioned by name of a failed delivery attempt. They want the person to call and verify information. It's a scam.

(865) 630-4266 - This scam text message warns victims that their Wells Fargo account is locked and they should call right away.

(805) 637-7243 - This number is used by scammers claiming to be from Publisher's Clearing House or from the fraud department of VISA. Victims have also reported calls from this number claiming a person's unpaid bill may result in freezing their assets.

If you have any question about any of your accounts, call the institution. Do NOT respond to any text reaching out to you.

