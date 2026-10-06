Oh my goodness...this one has me crying tears of joy for a horse named Ivan and his best friend.

Our pets are literally our best friends. So, when our friends are down, we are, too.

Ivan the Horse, Literally Was Down in His Stall, and Unable to Get Up on His Own

On Saturday, October 3, Ivan could NOT get up. The 22-year-old horse was set to be euthanized early the next morning. However, someone told Ivan's owner, Kai Clark, about an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that rescues animals in Washington.

Read More: WSDOT Crews Log Nearly 54,000 Work Entries Keeping Highways Safe and Clear

The Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) Was Contacted

When the team arrived, they had to navigate how to safely move Ivan out of the stall and iinto a nearby arena, where they had room to set up their large-animal rescue tripod.

Ivan Was Trying His Best to Stand, However, the Team Had to Pivot

Each time he attempted to get up, his position changed and so did the rescue plan. Finally, the team got Ivan onto a rescue glide.

Moving a full-size horse is no small task. We used a mechanical advantage hauling system to help pull Ivan on the glide through the narrow stall doorway. Slip sheets helped reduce friction and allowed us to maneuver the glide around the tight turn.

Ivan Was Positioned Beneath the Tripod and They Raised Him Up

WASART via Facebook WASART via Facebook

At first, he was wobbly. The team worked to stimulate Ivan's legs to improve circulation. Eventually, Ivan was able to support his own weight. Standing on his own, the team released Ivan from the lift system. It was 3 am Sunday.

WASART via Facebook WASART via Facebook

WASART reminds us that large-animal rescues don't always go according to the original plan. The rescue team stuck it out and worked together to safely get Ivan Back on his own four-feet.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: Gallery Credit: Linda Lombardi