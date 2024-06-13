Important message from WA State Fire Marshal for Parents

Children are at significant risk in fire situations.

More than 400 children younger than 10 years old die in home fires every year in the U.S. Fires and burns are one of the leading causes of death for children under the age of 15. Children may not be able to escape a fire on their own, or understand the danger of exposure. A child's ability to escape may be dependent on other occupants.

In 2022, Washington State had three children under the age of 12 die from fire.

Preventing fires in the home is key to keeping children safe. It's important for families to have a plan of action in the event of a fire in the home. The State Fire Marshal's Office in Olympia offers tips to keep children safe from a fire:

• Designate 2 ways out of every room.

• Make sure windows are functional.

• Demonstrate for your children how to check doors to see if they are hot and how to find another way out.

• If a smoke alarm sounds, tech children to get outside and stay outside until a grownup says it's safe to go back inside.

• Stay away from hot things.

•Do not touch matches or lighters.

• Let them know that firefighters are "community helpers" and they wear special gear to help them stay safe from fire.

• Practice escape plans at least twice a year.

• Families should practice fire drills and alter areas affected by fires.

