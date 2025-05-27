If you hate wasting part of your precious day having to show up at the airport at least two hours earlier than your flight, you might consider doing what I’ve seen the people do outside the Tallman Market in Yakima: take the Greyhound bus.

At some bus stops, you only have to get there 15 minutes before the bus arrives. Now, that's more like it! It might be extremely convenient to ride on a Greyhound bus, but don’t get it twisted; you can’t bring just any old thing in your carry-on luggage.

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles...and Buses, too

Every time I think about a Greyhound bus, I think of that one hilarious scene from the movie Uncle Buck. Jim Candy (RIP!) and Steve Martin were such a classically hilarious pair of actors.



I’ve considered booking a trip for me and my kiddo on a bus so that we can finally go see the cities and towns I’m too scared to drive to in my rickety hoopty old car, like Bellingham, Washington, or Sisters, Oregon, or if the feeling strikes us, somewhere in California. I’m not sure I can sit still for that long on a bus, though.

Can’t Drive or Fly? Greyhound’s Got Your Back

One thing is for sure; you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy scenic rides through Washington and Oregon if you take a Greyhound. I noticed that 1 “bulky” bag weighing up to 75 pounds is allowed on the bus for free, and they have free Wi-Fi, which will come in handy for the kids and for people like me who get super bored riding in a car (or bus).

Is FlixBus the same as Greyhound?

I’ve noticed some spiffy modern-looking buses at the local Greyhound bus station, and they have “FLIXBUS” plastered all over them.

FlixBus joined Greyhound parent company a few years ago in order to expand their reach across America. So now when you book a trip, you get to choose which bus line you want to travel with.

German Bus Company FlixBus Launches Service In Los Angeles Getty Images loading...

Basically, when it comes to sharp objects, personal weapons, sports equipment, tools, guns, explosives, and flammable stuff, you can’t bring any of that stuff on a Greyhound bus! **

See the full list of things you can’t bring on board, but you can put in your checked luggage on Greyhound or a FlixBus in Washington and Oregon.

You cannot bring the following onboard in your carry-on:

• Alcohol/Alcoholic drinks

• Arrows and Bows

• Axes or hatchets

• Baseball Bats

• Box Cutters

• Cattle Prods

• Chlorine

• Corkscrews (checked luggage okay)

• Cricket bats

• Crowbars

• Explosive Materials of any kind including gasoline, cooking fuels, paint thinners, or gas torches

• Glass bottles or glass containers

• Golf Clubs

• Gun Ammunition, parts, powder, gun lighters, or pellets

• Gun/Firearm Replicas

• Guns (BB, airsoft, automatic, compressed, semi-automatic, pistols, rifles, flare guns)

• Hammers

• Hockey Sticks

• Ice Picks

• Knives

• Lacrosse Sticks

• Light Sabers

• Liquid Bleach

• Martial Arts Weapons of any kind

• Meat Cleavers

• Metal Forks or Metal Knives

• Pets (exception for service animals only)

• Pool Cues

• Power drills or cordless drills

• Saw/Chainsaws

• Scissors - Not if they are metal with pointed tips

• Screwdrivers

• Ski Poles

• Spear Guns

• Spillable batteries

• Spray paint

• Swords

• Tear Gas

• Tools of any kind including wrenches and pliers

• Wrenches