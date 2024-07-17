A lot of buzz has been happening around Spokane lately.

I'm old enough to remember when an L.A. food critic tried to make fetch a thing, when there is no such thing as "Spokane-Style Pizza." That made me so mad, you have no idea. 😂🍕

Spokane was also embroiled in the middle of a recent scary turn of events for women's college basketball teams during the NCAA March Madness Women's Championship.

Spokane even made the news as being one of the top 100 cities in America, and some of the locals were only too happy to jump in and hilariously roast that report.

Cheering on and defending the honor of Hollywood's latest It Girl, Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney (who was born in Spokane and is a VIRGO), has been one of the latest pastimes for locals who keep up with entertainment gossip.

A LIST OF FAMOUS PEOPLE FROM SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, WITH A TWIST

21 famous people you probably didn't know had a Spokane connection Charley Gallay Getty Images for Fashion Trust US/Craig Barritt Getty Images for LANEIGE/Canva loading...

♍ I am a nosy and I'm also a Virgo who also loves to read horoscopes, so I thought I'd put a twist on this list of celebrities who were either born in Spokane or at least grew up there.

My list has each person's horoscope sign! #AreYouMyZodiacBoo

THE BEST TIME TO VISIT SPOKANE

If you are okay with being around crowds, the best time to visit Spokane is when they are having one of their big events and festivals.

Bloomsday is arguably Spokane's biggest annual event as well as the 3-on-3 basketball tourmanent in the country, dare I say, the world: Hoopfest.

Put the Lilac Festival, Gathering at the Falls Powwow, and Pig Out in the Park on your next Spokane trip to-do list, too.

27 Famous People You Didn't Know Were from Spokane, WA (and Their Zodiac Signs) All of these famous (and in one case, infamous) people were either born in Spokane, lived there for a time, or grew up there. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

