LOOK: Iconic Filming Locations in Washington State You Can Visit

Washington Is a Hot Spot for Filming Locations

Television shows like Frazier, Grey's Anatomy, and iCarly were set in Seattle but were never filmed there.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, starring Washington State native Kyle MacLachlan, had iconic Pacific Northwest vibes, but the show was actually filmed at studios in Van Nuys, California.

Movies like Say Anything had a filming location in Tacoma, but most of it was filmed in California, too.

Bob's Java Jive is located at 2102 S Tacoma Way in Tacoma, Washington. It was featured in Say Anything and the River Phoenix cult classic, I Love You to Death.

Why Aren't More Movies and TV Shows Filmed in Washington Anymore?

Washington's biggest competition isn't necessarily the glitzy Hollywood studios in California—it's actually our friend right across the Washington State border, CANADA. Many tax incentives are offered to lure in filming crews and producers to film in Vancouver, British Columbia. See the tax incentives offered by the Washington State Film Commission.