Washington State native (and bat-wielding), Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has a history of playing characters that simply creep me OUT.

I first noticed Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 2009 when he played a creepy villain named "The Comedian" in the movie, The Watchmen. His dark brooding demeanor was enthralling, and he brought that character to life.

The next character I noticed him playing that also creeped me out: Negan in The Walking Dead. A friend of mine was obsessed with watching that show and one day, she invited me to watch an episode with her.

It was the episode where Negan goes ham on somebody who is hanging on a meat hook in a barn. He pulverized the person, and I was immediately turned off to the show and to him, (albeit that was short lived because he is HOT)!



That being said, when I discovered that Jeffrey Dean Morgan was born in Washington State, I was like, “How cool is that!”

Washingtonians are proud to call Jeffrey Dean Morgan one of their own. He was born and raised here. I keep hoping for a chance to spot him somewhere in these Seattle and Kirkland streets. *crosses fingers*



That’s not likely to happen any time soon though, seeing as he’s now a big-time TV and movie star and lives in Upstate New York.

I had a brilliant idea to ask one of the local theaters to bring him to our town as a guest speaker, but it looks like we would need to scramble up at least $100,000, according to one source. Um, I'll table that request until one of us wins millions in the WA lottery.

