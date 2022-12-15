3 Things To Know About Those 4 Free At-Home COVID Self-Tests

Now that medical experts are predicting a surge in COVID numbers this winter, the United States government is giving every household four (4) free at-home COVID self-tests. AGAIN!

Free Covid Test OfficeDepot.com loading...

KEEP READING TO FIND OUT 3 IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE FREE COVID-19 AT-HOME SELF-TESTS, BUT FIRST...A QUICK PERSONAL STORY

I managed to go through two whole years of the COVID pandemic without getting coronavirus. I was meticulous about wearing face masks everywhere I went outside of my home, including in my office at work. I didn’t shake hands with anyone and curbed all of my hugging, which was extremely difficult for me because I am from The South and we hug EVERYBODY down there! I got my two COVID shots and one of the boosters. I was so grateful not to catch COVID.

All of my efforts went out the window when I returned from a vacation to Las Vegas with the coronavirus. Thankfully, I didn’t contract it until the day I returned home, but still, it was an awful experience.

Fortunately, my 11-year-old daughter was away on her vacation visiting family in another state, so she wasn’t exposed to my germs. I was able to isolate myself at home and recover. A wonderful friend of mine is a registered nurse and had a few at-home COVID self-tests that she dropped off for me on my doorstep. What a relief that was because each test costs about $10 and I didn’t have any extra money to spare on buying them. I had already used up the free COVID home tests that the government had given us in 2021.

3 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE FREE COVID HOME TESTS:

1 . 4 free COVID at-home self-tests per one (1) address. That means if you live in a home with multiple households, there are only 4 free tests doled out per home.

2 . The free tests will start being delivered beginning Monday, December 19, 2022.

3 . If you still have COVID tests from before, the expiration date on them may have been extended, as KIMA TV reports. Don’t throw them out yet, check here to see if your at-home self-tests qualify.

Covid In Washington Yakima DME Canva loading...

HOW TO ORDER YOUR 4 FREE COVID AT-HOME SELF-TESTS

You can sign up for them here. Fill out your first and last name, shipping address, and email contact information. Then click on the “Check Out Now” button. A pop-up screen will appear for you to review your name and shipping info. and you will click on the “Place My Order” button and then you’re done!

You will be sent a confirmation email to the email address you gave.

Stay healthy, my friends!

