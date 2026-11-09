People go crazy over holiday trains! There's something that feels kind of magical about riding a train and celebrating Christmas at the same time. Fortunately, we have at least four holiday trains here in Washington that I know of, including Yakima and Toppenish in the Yakima Valley, plus holiday trains in Elbe and North Bend.

When I think of taking a holiday train leading up to Christmas Day, that Charles Dickens novel comes to mind, A Christmas Carol, plus, the movie It's a Wonderful Life.

Read More: How to Sign Up to Receive a Toy from the Marines' Toys for Tots

Check Out These Four Christmas Trains and Trolleys

#1: Candlelight Trolley in Yakima

Yakima Valley Trolleys via Facebook Yakima Valley Trolleys Christmas Train

306 W. Pine Street. My favorite holiday train experience happened about twelve years ago when I took my then-three-year-old daughter Willow on a short candlelit Christmastime trip on the Yakima Valley Trolley. She turned around in her seat on the train and yelled to everybody board, "THAT'S NOT THE REAL SANTA!!" Hahaha, good times!

These two holiday trains make a pit stop at the 'North Pole'!

#2: Toy Train Christmas in Toppenish

Northern Pacific Railway Museum via Facebook Northern Pacific Railway Museum Christmas Train

10 Asotin Ave. The Toy Train Christmas is at the Northern Pacific Railway Museum. On selected dates during November and December, they have hot cocoa, cookies, and selfies with Santa on site.

https://nprymuseum.org/events/toy-train-christmas

#3: North Pole Limited in North Bend

Northwest Railway Museum via Facebook Northwest Railway Museum

205 E McClellan Street. North Pole Limited is where you can find a ride to the North Pole! You can ride the two-hour round trip to the "North Pole." The experience features breathtaking views and an hour-long stop that includes time for eating cookies, sipping on hot cocoa, and perusing the museum exhibit at the Railway History Campus.

https://shop.trainmuseum.org/SelectEvent.aspx?eventid=1000077&_gl=1*61nom9*_gcl_au*NzM3ODE3MjA5LjE3OTQyNTA3MDM.*_ga*NTAwNjI1OTQyLjE3OTQyNTA3MDM.*_ga_JL37CGPFYD*czE3OTQyNTUwOTkkbzIkZzEkdDE3OTQyNTUwOTkkajYwJGwwJGgw

https://shop.trainmuseum.org/SelectEvent.aspx?eventid=1000077&_gl=1*61nom9*_gcl_au*NzM3ODE3MjA5LjE3OTQyNTA3MDM.*_ga*NTAwNjI1OTQyLjE3OTQyNTA3MDM.*_ga_JL37CGPFYD*czE3OTQyNTUwOTkkbzIkZzEkdDE3OTQyNTUwOTkkajYwJGwwJGgw

#4: Steam into Christmas in Elbe

Mt Rainier Scenic Railroad via Facebook Mt Rainier Scenic Railroad

54124 Mountain Hwy E. You can ride coach or first class on the Steam into Christmas train on selected dates in November and December, including the week leading up to Christmas. They have ADA seats available for the disabled, too.

https://mtrainierrailroad.com/steam-into-christmas/

Whether you decide to ride a train to the North Pole or hop on a Christmas trolley, you're in for a magical experience!

Yakima Valley's Top 10 Towns with the Most Holiday Spirit Check out this gallery of the top festive Christmas and Holiday events in the Yakima Valley.

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby