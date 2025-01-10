Is Your Local Macy&#8217;s on the List? See Store Closures in WA and OR

Is Your Local Macy’s on the List? See Store Closures in WA and OR

Macy's Hillsboror, OR, Google Street View/CanvaJemal Countess Getty Images

Are there Macy's locations closing near you?

Macy's has just announced the store changes that are affecting some 66 locations throughout the country. The reasons the stores are closing are because they are moving forward with a 'Bold, New Chapter', as Axios reports.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for LaCoste/Canva
loading...

 

Countless hours of consumer research and the latest in retail methodology have resulted in Macy's new focus on three bold moves:

  • Strengthen the Macy’s Nameplate
  • Accelerate Luxury Growth
  • Simplify and Modernize End-to-End Operations

Macy's hopes these new initiatives will give their stockholders a better return on their investment:

There are currently 22 locations in Washington and 8 retail stores in Oregon, but 6 of these will be closing in 2025..

There are seven Macy's stores in the Pacific Northwest that are on the chopping block, including this one at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Google Street View
loading...

The remaining Macy's locations are located in many Washington cities including Union Gap, Tukwila, Bellingham, East Wenatchee, Spokane Valley, Tacoma, Vancouver, Olympia, Richland, Lynwood, Bellevue, and Kennewick.

Oregon will retain existing Macy's stores in Eugene, Tigard, Bend, Medford, and Clackamas.

For added shopping convenience, Macy's offers in-store pickup at dedicated kiosks.

 

 

Which Macy's Locations Will Be Closing in WA & OR?

 

MACY'S FURNITURE GALLERY in Redmond, WA

Google Street View
loading...

 

MACY'S in Puyallup, WA

Google Street View
loading...
NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

 

MACY'S in Silverdale, WA

Google Street View
loading...

 

MACY'S SALEM CENTER in Salem, OR

Google Street View
loading...

 

MACY'S in Hillsboro, OR

google street view
loading...

 

7 Odd Things Can’t You Ship Through the Mail in Washington State

These 7 items are a big no-no for shipping in the mail.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

7 Basic Everyday Things That Were Once Banned in Washington State

Did you know there was once a ban on selling an ice cream cone on Sunday? Discover the seven surprising things that were once banned in Washington State.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Categories: Breaking News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ