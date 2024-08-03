It's always cool to hear a song on the radio and they shout out an area code you recognize.

The only ones I can think of off the top of my head for Washington state are 509, 253, and 206.

Keep in mind, I've only lived here since 2002, so I'm not as versed in the history of Washington as I would like to be. Now that I have a 13-year-old kid in the house, I want to raise her up knowing about her state's history: the stuff they likely aren't teaching her in middle school.

ME: Did you know that there are 6 area codes for the state of Washington?

MY CHILD: *rolls eyes, groans, sighs heavily in annoyance*

ME: Okay, you may roll your eyes now, but when you get on Jeopardy someday, my wild and random facts might come in handy!

This area code question is the kind of stuff I'm likely to blurt out to my kid, and then I have to hit the imaginary "IGNORE" button in my head when I get hit with her mean mugging me. She hates it when I give her random facts like that.

If you've read this far, you're probably a nerd like me and/or you're about to be on Jeopardy and need to brush up on your Washington State history facts!

Washington's oldest area code is 2-0-6.

It was given to us by Ma & Pa Bell back in 1947.

"Ma Bell" is what we called the phone company when I was growing up as a little child in Nashville, Tenn., before it became Southern Bell and then on to the conglomerate, AT&T.

Also, FUN FACT: My grandmother was a phone operator in the late 60s and early 70s. Maybe that's why "talks excessively in class" is a genetic trait I inherited from my Grandma?

Besides 206, here are the other area codes that we have in Washington state:

425

253

509

360

564

