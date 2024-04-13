Good Teaching Is More Than The Result Of A Teacher's Personality

Teachers Need To Check Their Message For Positivity To Be More Effective

How would you describe your child's teacher? Warm and friendly? Cooler but encouraging? New research out of Washington State University (WSU) reveals that students like friendly teachers, but they like those who believe the student can improve even more.

The Study Says "If You Believe In The Student" Your Personality Doesn't Matter As Much

Researchers found kids react to the message more than the delivery. For example, warm, smiling teachers with a fixed mindset believing innate abilities cannot be changed didn't receive the positive response that "colder" but more flexible teachers did.

a growth mindset, meaning they felt students’ ability in a subject could improve by working hard and trying different strategies.

The Best Of Both Worlds Is Truly The Best

The children in the WSU study still preferred a teacher who is friendly and has a growth mindset. Lead author Makita White, Washington State University psychology PhD candidate:

If teachers can change their demeanor to be warmer, it does have a good impact, but it’s a lot better to convey a growth mindset than a fixed mindset to students.

What Does Having A Growth Mindset Sound Like?

In vignettes watched by study participants, the professor would say “Any student can learn the material if they work hard, learn from mistakes, and ask for help when needed." In other words, you can do this if you try!

In other vignettes, professors would say that particular students had a natural gift for some subjects and that other students might struggle if they didn't possess a similar "gift."

Researchers say if you just focus on the students’ mindset, it can lead to blaming the student for not doing well. The study shows teachers should check their own mindset first to make sure they are sending the right message to the kids and creating an environment where everyone feels capable of learning.

