It's time to think about safety in the kitchen as we all gather for Thanksgiving. Despite all the fun and great food there's bad news about the holiday.

STAND BY YOUR PAN

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving Day has the highest number of home-cooking fire incidents across the nation, and residential fires are about three times more likely to happen than any other day of the year.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office has some safety tips. Perhaps the most important tip is watching what you cook.

WHEN YOU LEAVE THE KITCHEN YOUR RISK INCREASES

Firefighters say a lot of fires start simply because people leave the kitchen. If a fire does happen firefighters say you'll need a fire extinguisher Nearby. You have enough time between now and Thanksgiving to purchase the extinguisher that could save your property or your life.

OTHER SAFETY TIPS?

Keep Kids Safe by keeping them out of the cooking area or kitchen.

Keep Decorations Out of the Kitchen because they can catch fire. Use Turkey Fryers Safely: Keep fryers on even ground at least 10 feet away from structures, and only fry thawed and dried turkeys.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO IN CASE OF A FIRE?

Know How to Respond: If using a pot to cook and its contents catch fire, do not move it. Place a lid over the top and turn off the heat source. Do not pour water onto burning grease or oil. Keep Guests Prepared: Remind your guests about available exits in your home and inform them of your family’s escape plan and reunification point in the event of an emergency.

