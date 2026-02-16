WARNING: This sightseeing trip will have you feeling those warm and fuzzy cozy coastal Pacific Northwest vibes.

Pacific Northwest Coastal Charm Awaits in Gig Harbor

If you are stuck on the Westside of the state and have several hours to kill, you might be perplexed about where to go and what to do.

I would recommend a visit to one of the best small towns in Washington - Gig Harbor. It has the quaint Pacific Northwest vibes you didn't know you needed in your life! If you love small towns with a coastal flair, this is your place to visit.

Jerisich Dock in Gig Harbor, WA Photo Courtesy Reesha Cosby loading...

Things to Do in Gig Harbor

There are several cool things to do in Gig Harbor, ranging from a walk in the neighborhood to finding some great local eats, wandering into a tavern, checking out some touristy traps, renting a furnished home, or my personal favorite, getting lost in your thoughts along the marina deck.

Gig Harbor has a population around 12,000 people, so you will get that small town feel and the people on the street are usually friendly!

Parking in Gig Harbor

Parking is free and relatively easy to find along Harborview Drive, which makes a tourist day in Gig Harbor already off to a great start.

Where to Eat and Drink in Gig Harbor

You won't find fast food chains in this town; the restaurants and taverns are locally owned. If you want ice cream, beer, burgers, Korean, Indian, and Italian food, tasting rooms, tea rooms...pretty much any kind of food you can think of, it's is nearby.

Read More: WA's Best Winter Vacations for Tired People

Get our free mobile app

The Fisherman Statue in Gig Harbon at Jerisch Dock Fisherman's Statue at Jerisich Dock in Gig Harbor. Photo Courtesy Reesha Cosby via Instagram loading...

Sightseeing in Gig Harbor

Jerisich Dock (3215 Harborview Dr) is a perfect spot for taking family photos and selfies. While you're there, stop by the fisherman statue and pay your respects to the ones lost at sea.

Gig Harbor's 'Lost at Sea' Plaque at Jerisch Dock Lost at Sea Plaque in Gig Harbor at Jerisich Dock in Gig Harbor, WA. Photo Courtesy Reesha Cosby via Instagram loading...

You can walk down the pier and check out the cool view of all the boats docked in the marina. If you're lucky, you'll get to see people training for the Gig Harbor Dragons boat club. There's a company nearby that lets you rent kayaks and canoes, too.

Visit the nursery if you're a plant lover; there are several in town.



Gig Harbor Annual Festivals

The 2026 Gig Harbor Quilt's Ahoy Quilt Show is on March 21st and 22nd (Saturday and Sunday) at Swift Water Elementary School (10811 Harbor Hill Dr) from 10 a.m. to 4 pm.

The 2026 Gig Harbor Beer and Cider Festival is on Saturday, May 16th.

The 2026 Gig Harbor Film Festival is September 24-27 at Galaxy Theater (4649 Point Fosdick Dr).

"Monday Movie Night is back! Join us on the last Monday of each month at 6:30pm at the Galaxy Theater!" - GigHarborFilm.org

Visit the annual Gig Harbor Quilt Show. Gig Harbor Quilters have a fun quilt show worth traveling to see. Photo Credit: Gig Harbor Quilters via Facebook loading...

Where to Stay in Gig Harbor

You can find a furnished home for rent through furnishfinder.com and also see if there is a vacancy at The Maritime Inn (3212 Harborview Dr).

Need a place to stay? Try a local inn. Photo Courtesy Reesha Cosby via Instagram loading...

Or, take your Gig Harbor experience to the next level renting this stunning 53-foot yacht on Airbnb (SEEN BELOW IN THE GALLERY).

The Lyla is a 53-Foot Yacht You Can Rent on Airbnb in Gig Harbor If you're looking for something different to satisfy your adventuring needs, the Lyla is a 53-foot yacht in Gig Harbor, Washington that you can rent on Airbnb. Kenzie and Griffin restored her earlier in 2021 and she's absolutely beautiful. Lyla is pet-friendly and Kenzie and Griffin decorate for the holidays and supply complimentary wine. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen