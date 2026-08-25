A little trivia never hurt anyone. Quiz your friends with this list of the top five biggest cities in the State of Washington by population.

#1: Seattle

Ranked #18 in the country with a population of 737,015, Seattle is one of America's defining cities. The city is iconic for its rainy climate, luscious greenery, and landmarks such as the Space Needle and Pike Place Market. Furthermore, it is the birthplace of grunge music and Boeing, and it is a hub for tech, including hosting Amazon's headquarters. The city is also the sports capital of the state, hosting the Seahawks, Huskies, Sounders, Kraken, and Mariners!

#2: Spokane

Spokane, with a population of 228,989, in a strange way, is the anti-Seattle and is the cultural capital of the eastern part of the state, which has little in common with its western counterpart. For one, Spokane's climate is dry, prone to extremes, and has a much stronger community feel than the somewhat individualistic Seattle culture. Spokane's landmarks are based around its river, which includes the 100-acre downtown Riverfront Park, Spokane Falls, and the 37-mile riverside Centennial Trail.

#3: Tacoma

Located 30 miles south of Seattle, Tacoma, with a population of 219,346, is affectionately referred to as the "City of Destiny." While not having the famous landmarks or sports teams of the last two, Tacoma sits in a unique place with incredible views of Mount Rainier and being right on Puget Sound.

#4: Vancouver

Vancouver, with a population of 190,915, is actually Washington's oldest settlement! Located on the north side of the Columbia River, Vancouver is known for its billion-dollar waterfront development with wineries, cocktail lounges, and fine dining. Another fun fact is that Washington has a sales tax but no income tax, while Oregon has an income tax with no sales tax. Oregonians often move to Washington to avoid income tax and do their shopping in Oregon to avoid sales tax!

#5: Bellevue

With a population of 151,854, Bellevue, which is French for "beautiful view," has breathtaking views of Lake Sammamish, the Cascade Mountains, and Lake Washington, which Seattle can be seen right across from. Bellevue, while not landmark-heavy, is known for being a Seattle-adjacent tech hub and hot spot for shopping.

READ MORE: SEE HOW PNW COLLEGES RANKED NATIONALLY THIS YEAR

Sorry, Yakima, you didn't make the list; you're only #11!