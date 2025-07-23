6 Things Washington Drivers Do But Would Never Admit

Hopefully you don't do any of these wild things in your car, ranging from picking your nose to driving with the blinker on for miles down the road. Most of these bad driving habits can be eliminated by simply being more aware of how you drive and practicing the lost art of courtesy toward fellow drivers and pedestrians.

The Two Most Annoying Drivers in the World Washington

1) Drivers with extra loud modified mufflers who only know how to drive 10 miles above the speed limit in residential neighborhoods are the worst.



2) The other most annoying type of driver you will see around these parts are the ones who take their ordinary trucks and put extraordinarily huge tires on them.**

Both of these types of drivers will go no less than 10 miles over the speed limit so they can pass by us "slowpokes," only to get stuck at the same red light as us. What gives, bro?!

6 Things Yakima Valley Drivers Do But Would Never Admit

#6: Drinking and Driving

This is self-explanatory. Sometimes you don't realize you've had too much to drink until it's too late, so take a lesson from those of us who've made that foolish mistake before, and please don't drink and drive.

A sign that says 'Please Don't Drink and Drive' A sign that says 'Please Don't Drink and Drive' Photo Credit: Rio Space on Unsplash loading...

#5: Picking Your Nose

EW. GROSS. Do that in your bathroom at home. HAAAA!

Riding in a Car Riding in a Car Photo Credit: Andrea Giardini on Unsplash loading...

#4: Driving with the Blinker on for Miles Down the Road

99% of the time people driving with their blinkers on don't realize it. It's still annoying 100% of the time to the rest of us, though.

Car Blinker Light Car Blinker Light Photo Credit: MAD VISUAL on Unsplash loading...

#3: Driving without Headlights on at Night

This is one of our biggest pet peeves on the road, especially when driving around curvy streets and on the highways. Don't even get us started on people who pretend they don't know it's the law to turn on your headlights after sunset.

Driving a car after sunset Photo Credit A n v e s h on Unsplash loading...

#2: Driving with Our Radio Stations, Podcasts, CDs, MP3s, Bluetooth Car Conversations, and, in Some Cases, Cassette Tapes WAY TOO LOUD

If we can hear your bumping music, angry AM radio station hosts, podcast hosts, and banda, rap, and death metal rock jams from inside our cars with the windows rolled up, your stuff is too loud, man! Please be courteous and turn it down a touch when we're at a traffic light. I don't want to hear what your cousin's hospital diagnosis is from inside my car with my windows rolled all the way up!

A car radio playing music from an mp3 player A car radio playing music from an mp3 player Photo Credit: Sayo Garcia on Unsplash loading...

#1: Bad Parking Skills

I used to think only rude people parked their cars all crazy in a parking lot—until one day I came out of the grocery store and noticed that I had not pulled all the way up in the space. Turns out that *I* was the crazy person who didn't know how to park their car!

Bad Parking Skills Bad Parking Skills Photo Credit: fr0ggy5 on Unsplash and Canva loading...

**Bonus points if there is a back window sticker with a young boy "peeing" on something or a huge pair of silver "balls" hanging just below the license plate. And you already know what kind of balls I'm talking about, don't you!

What wild driving habits would you add to this list (and why is "driving way too slow" one of them)? Ha!

