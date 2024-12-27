Incident Overview

The Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Shelton, Washington, has been dealt a tragic blow from an outbreak of avian flu, in which 20 large cats have died due to the virus. The remaining population after the outbreak is only 17 out of its initial 37 cats, with four still fighting for their health.

Details of the Incident

The outbreak began shortly before Thanksgiving, with the first death reported around that time. Confirmation from the Washington State Department of Health identified the presence of avian flu in the sanctuary's feline population. Species affected include African Servals (5), Bobcats (4), Cougars (4), Canada Lynxes (2), and an Amur-Bengal Tiger mix (1). Symptoms progressed rapidly in the affected cats, often leading to death within 24 hours. The cause of the initial infection remains unknown.

Quarantine and Response Efforts

The sanctuary is currently under quarantine and closed to the public. Only limited staff members, equipped with PPE, are allowed access to the facility. Staff are collaborating with federal and state officials to disinfect enclosures and implement prevention strategies. Thousands of pounds of potentially contaminated meat have been discarded to safeguard the remaining cats.

Financial and Emotional Impact

This outbreak has placed a significant financial burden on the Wild Felid Advocacy Center. In just one month, the sanctuary incurred losses ranging from $20,000 to $30,000, with an estimated total loss of approximately $150,000.

Get our free mobile app

Broader Context

Avian flu has been present in Washington state for nearly three years and has recently affected a variety of mammals, including raccoons and seals. Cats are highly susceptible to the virus, which spreads through respiratory secretions and ingestion of infected birds. Nationwide, there have been 39 human exposure cases in 2024, mostly linked to poultry or cows. However, there is currently no evidence of mammal-to-mammal, human-to-mammal, or human-to-human transmission of the disease.

Future Plans

The sanctuary aims to reopen in the new year after thorough disinfection and the implementation of additional precautionary measures. The staff, despite their grief, remain committed to the care and protection of the remaining cats.